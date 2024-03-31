Juventus is currently facing a severe crisis, with mounting pressure on the manager to reverse the club’s fortunes.

Max Allegri’s tenure at the club is likely approaching its conclusion, with this season possibly ending on a disappointing note.

While Allegri’s initial stint was marked by significant success, his return has been fraught with challenges, with Juventus struggling to secure victories and lacking resilience after experiencing setbacks.

The players at the Allianz Stadium often appear devoid of ideas on the pitch, as evidenced by their underwhelming performance in yesterday’s match against Lazio, which ended in a 1-0 defeat.

These past few weeks have been particularly tough for the club, and according to pundit and former player Ubaldo Righetti, the responsibility for turning things around squarely rests on the manager’s shoulders.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Did I expect this result? There was a risk. Juventus’ defensive line is experienced, but otherwise the average age, even with those who took over, is very low. It was said that the club must make itself heard, but if it has to make itself heard with 21-22 year old players it is difficult to expect a reaction. It is Allegri who must have the ability to find a solution. With this type of attitude Once upon a time Juve were rewarded, today they are not rewarded. Before they found the result even if it wasn’t pleasant, nice, being there, collected. Now there has been an upheaval in the team.”

Allegri also knows this failure will follow him on his CV and will be desperate to end the term with Champions League qualification and winning the Italian Cup.