Federico Chiesa, now 26, is four years older than when he first arrived at Juventus.

The attacker is widely regarded as one of the best talents in Italian football, but his time at Juventus has not fully lived up to expectations.

Initially signed by the Bianconeri as one of the top forwards in the league, Chiesa has faced challenges including injuries and being played out of position, which have hindered his development.

Despite winning Euro 2020, there is speculation that Chiesa may depart from the Allianz Stadium after Euro 2024.

While Juventus could potentially retain him, especially if he signs a new contract, pundit Stefano Impallomeni believes it’s crucial for Chiesa to increase his productivity in the forward position.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I don’t know what’s happening at Juve. Chiesa is a different type of player than Greenwood. Chiesa still has room for growth, but he, too, has to wake up, given that he is 26 years old. He has to get stronger, he has to score more goals.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one of the most experienced players at Juventus now, and he has to improve his performance and lead by example.

He could play a key role under Thiago Motta, but that has to start with him delivering more on the pitch for the team.