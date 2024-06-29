Cristiano Giuntoli became the Juventus sporting director at the start of last season, moving from Napoli where he had achieved considerable success.

His successful tenure at Napoli made him the ideal candidate for the role at Juventus, and he has not disappointed so far.

Arriving at Juventus amidst financial constraints compared to previous years, Giuntoli faced the challenge of restructuring the squad.

Despite these challenges, Giuntoli has managed to meet expectations, guiding Juventus through positive changes aimed at restoring their position at the top of Italian football.

Under his leadership, Juventus has made significant progress despite limited resources, earning praise from pundits like Sandro Campagna for his strong start in the role.

Campagna said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The expectations are always high for our team, I think Giuntoli has started well on the market and I think there is full collaboration with the new coach Thiago Motta. Then in September we will evaluate the squad, but what has been done up to now is certainly a good starting point and then we will see where we get to”.

Juve FC Says

Giuntoli met a huge job to be done at Juventus, and he has tried his best to keep things going properly so far.

This summer, we expect him to make some big calls at the club, and hopefully, he will make the right ones.