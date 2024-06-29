His successful tenure at Napoli made him the ideal candidate for the role at Juventus, and he has not disappointed so far.

Arriving at Juventus amidst financial constraints compared to previous years, Giuntoli faced the challenge of restructuring the squad.

Despite these challenges, Giuntoli has managed to meet expectations, guiding Juventus through positive changes aimed at restoring their position at the top of Italian football.

Under his leadership, Juventus has made significant progress despite limited resources, earning praise from pundits like Sandro Campagna for his strong start in the role.