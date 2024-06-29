Cristiano Giuntoli became the Juventus sporting director at the start of last season, moving from Napoli where he had achieved considerable success.
Campagna said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:
“The expectations are always high for our team, I think Giuntoli has started well on the market and I think there is full collaboration with the new coach Thiago Motta. Then in September we will evaluate the squad, but what has been done up to now is certainly a good starting point and then we will see where we get to”.
Giuntoli met a huge job to be done at Juventus, and he has tried his best to keep things going properly so far.
This summer, we expect him to make some big calls at the club, and hopefully, he will make the right ones.
