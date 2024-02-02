As Juventus and Inter Milan embark on their journey towards the Serie A title, the month of February stands as a significant test for both clubs, shaping the trajectory of their pursuit for the championship.

The month commences with a pivotal direct clash between Juventus and Inter Milan, a match of immense importance for both sides. Each team harbours a keen desire to emerge victorious in this encounter, seeking to secure crucial points in the race for the Serie A title.

Juventus, commendably positioned in the title race at this juncture of the campaign, faces an escalating challenge moving forward. The upcoming Derby d’Italia against Inter Milan marks a crucial juncture in their quest for supremacy. While this fixture is not the sole challenge of the month, it undeniably holds significant weight, with the potential to grant the victor vital bragging rights.

Pundit Giancarlo Padovan, offering insight ahead of the February fixtures, underscores the paramount importance of this month in the context of the title race.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I have always said that February will be a decisive month and it will only be if it wins against Juventus and beats Atalanta and can close the championship issue and in my opinion, it will. Juventus will go to Milan to draw, Allegri has in mind a match of great suffering like the one in Bergamo, the replay of the match in Turin, Juve has a minimum objective which is a draw and Allegri will say no but would sign for the draw.”

Juve FC Says

We have done well to remain in the title race and expect the campaign to keep improving as the months come along.

But if we lose to Inter, we will lose momentum because it will affect our confidence.