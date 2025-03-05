Juventus has no doubts about Thiago Motta’s work despite his team’s struggles, which means the manager’s job is not at risk.

Motta was appointed as the club’s manager at the start of this season and has overseen a challenging campaign. It began with high expectations, but after being eliminated from other cup competitions, they are now left with only the league title to fight for. It has been a tough season for the men in black and white, but the club is perhaps not performing as badly as some might think, as they appear to be a team still finding its footing.

In recent weeks, Juventus has managed to string together a five-game winning run in the league, which is helping them remain focused on ending this season on a positive note. Despite the challenges, there is still a sense of optimism within the club.

However, some Juventus supporters remain unconvinced about Motta’s ability, feeling that he is too inexperienced for such a high-profile role. Despite this, Cristiano Giuntoli, the club’s sporting director, has insisted that Motta’s position is secure. Franco Causio, a former player, also supports this view. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Causio stated, “Up until now, there have been performances by the Bianconeri that have not convinced me, just as I believe the coach and the club have not liked them. However, I repeat, it takes time. I agree with Giuntoli when he says that Motta is untouchable.”

Causio’s comments reflect a common sentiment within the club that while the current performances have not always been up to expectations, it is important to give Motta more time. His first season would be considered a success if Juventus manages to secure a top-four finish, and the club should be more inclined to judge him based on his work in the following campaign. This approach acknowledges the challenges of a first season in charge and the potential for improvement in the years ahead.

For now, Motta’s job appears safe, and Juventus is determined to continue its progress under his leadership, with the aim of achieving better results in the future.