Juventus has performed admirably in staying close to Inter Milan, preventing the Nerazzurri from establishing a significant point gap between them. In contrast to the previous season when Napoli had a considerable lead, sometimes up to a ten-point cushion, Juventus has managed to remain competitive and not allow Inter to become clear favourites this term.

Despite Inter’s exceptional performance, Juventus has held its ground, making it challenging for the Nerazzurri to establish a significant lead. Juventus remains committed to working hard to narrow the gap, even after dropping points.

Christian Panucci, the former Real Madrid right-back, shared his thoughts while on punditry duty, expressing surprise at Juventus’s performance. However, he anticipates that Inter will eventually pull clear of their rivals in the coming weeks.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“If Juventus arrives with a few points behind Inter with a few days to go it becomes complicated but I’m convinced that the Inter will extend, Juventus is doing very well beyond my expectations, they deserved what they did but I am convinced that Inter will escape.”

Juve has done well to stay close to Inter, and we remain with a chance to win the title or at least finish inside the top two.

If Inter pulls clear, we will still end the term well, especially if we win the Italian Cup.