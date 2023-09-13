Former Juventus player Manuel Dimas Teixeira has weighed in on the ongoing dispute between the club and Leonardo Bonucci. The defender is pursuing legal action against the club, claiming mistreatment during the last transfer window.

Bonucci’s struggles on the field in the previous campaign led to suggestions that he should retire in the summer. However, he expressed his desire to continue playing and had one year left on his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Despite this, Juventus informed him that he was no longer part of their plans and should seek a new club. Bonucci, wanting to stay, ultimately felt compelled to leave the club before eventually agreeing to join Union Berlin.

The reasons behind Bonucci’s decision to sue the club are perplexing to most supporters, and Teixeira acknowledges that everyone has their own motivations for their actions in such situations.

He said to Tuttomercatoweb:

“In these years of football, I have learned that each person or player reacts to situations in different ways regardless of whether they are right or wrong. I can say that Bonucci has given great moments to Juve and to the fans, these types of reactions are sometimes difficult to understand but Bonucci certainly has his reasons that we must respect.”

Juve FC Says

Bonucci had a good time with us and we both enjoyed several good days. Still, the defender is ruining his reputation with his recent actions and may never return to the Allianz Stadium in any capacity.