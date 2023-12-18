Juventus may have handed the Serie A title to Inter Milan after their draw against Genoa at the weekend, reckons Giancarlo Padovan.

The Bianconeri have been following Inter all season as they look to take advantage of not playing in Europe to win the league.

However, everyone knows Inter Milan is the most equipped team to win the league this term and they also show it with their dominance of teams in their matches.

For several weeks, Juve has kept them close and has even topped the standings at different times.

However, at the weekend, they missed their chance to go back to the top of the league when they allowed Inter to open up a four-point gap between them.

Journalist Giancarlo Padovan believes the Nerazzurri will be unstoppable now and it is just a matter of time before they win the league. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juventus slowing down in Genoa and Inter also winning at home to Lazio establishing the advantage of plus four in favor of Simone Inzaghi’s men. It is the first and, for me, decisive turning point in the Nerazzurri’s conquest of the scudetto. Now it will just be a matter of establishing with how many points ahead and with how many days to go, Inter will sew the second star on their chest. In the long run, no one could have kept up with Inter’s pace.”

Juve FC Says

We did well to keep Inter close for several weeks, but the points we dropped at Genoa means we cannot drop too many more points between now and the end of the season.