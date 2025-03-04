Red-hot Juventus have closed the gap between themselves and the top spot in Serie A to just six points after enduring a poor run of form in the first half of the season.

At one stage, more than ten points separated them from the league leaders, and it seemed their title challenge had completely faded. However, in recent weeks, they have rediscovered their rhythm and put together an excellent string of performances in the competition, despite suffering elimination from all cup tournaments. Their ability to remain focused on their league campaign has paid dividends, and they are now firmly back in the race for the Scudetto.

Juventus’s victory against Verona last night marked their fifth consecutive league win, a feat that has given them the momentum they needed to re-establish themselves as serious contenders. Their resurgence has been built on defensive solidity and a clinical approach in attack, ensuring they take full advantage of the opportunities that come their way.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

While their performances have undoubtedly improved, another key factor in their climb up the table has been the struggles of their direct rivals. Inter Milan, Napoli and Atalanta have all experienced inconsistent spells, allowing Juventus to close the gap significantly. Strong teams often thrive in difficult moments, and Juventus have done just that, maintaining a level of consistency that has eluded their competition.

Pundit Paolo Paganini believes Juventus deserve recognition for their resurgence, despite the difficulties their rivals have faced. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“It’s true that at the top they are travelling with the handbrake on, but I would wait a moment before calling Thiago Motta a piece of s…t. Personal opinion, obviously. But tonight after Juventus-Verona he is -6 from 1st place. Last year on the same day Juventus was -15.”

Juventus have shown resilience in the face of adversity, both on and off the pitch. Their ability to maintain their winning streak amid various challenges highlights their determination to compete for the title. While there is still a long way to go in the season, their recent form suggests they are once again a force to be reckoned with in Serie A.