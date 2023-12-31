Juventus has hardly been given credit for the amazing season they are having, with most people fixated on their defensive style of play.

Max Allegri’s men did not spend much in the summer, so they do not have one of the strongest squads in the league.

However, they have maintained their spot inside the Serie A top two, which is impressive.

The men in black and white have continued to show that they are one of the top clubs in the country regardless of the situation in which they find themselves.

Juve could win the league, and on current form, they will certainly finish inside the Serie A top four.

But they do not get enough credit for the performances that they deliver, and pundit Alessandro Santarelli says they are performing miracles.

After their win against AS Roma, he said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“It’s a beautiful victory, which I dedicate to many people who always speak badly of Juventus, and let me say that this team should only be applauded for what it is doing. At the moment it is a miracle what these guys are doing. There is no best on the pitch, it is a team victory, of Juventus as a group, with a signature, that of Massimiliano Allegri”.

Juve FC Says

There is a lot of expectations on us, as one of the top clubs in Italian football historically, and this is a reason why we rarely get credit for how we perform.

But we do not need it and must stay focused on winning our games no matter the circumstance.