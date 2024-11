The club also brought in several new players at the start of the season, and many of them are still adapting to Motta’s tactical system. This adjustment process has been slowed by a string of injuries that have plagued the team. Despite these challenges, Juventus has shown resilience and determination, continuing to compete even with a depleted squad.

In their last two games, the Bianconeri faced tough opponents in AC Milan and Aston Villa. Against the odds, they managed to earn crucial points in both matches, maintaining their unbeaten run. While some fans might argue that the team could have done more, considering the difficult circumstances, others see these results as a testament to the team’s character and perseverance.

Francesco Oppini, a noted commentator, praised the team’s efforts given their current challenges. As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked: “Personally, I see the glass half full. Juventus is a new and young team; it needs time to grow, and I think it is on the right path, even if it is made very complicated by the many defections that Motta is forced to deal with. In moments like this, you can’t do much, and it is right to be satisfied with what we saw against Milan and Aston Villa, with the team still maintaining their unbeaten run.”

Juventus’ start to the season has been far from easy, but the team’s ability to secure results amid adversity is commendable. As the squad regains its fitness and the new signings settle in, there is reason to remain optimistic about their prospects for the rest of the campaign.