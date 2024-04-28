Sandro Sabatini has reviewed Juventus’ goalless draw against AC Milan yesterday and insists that the Bianconeri had a good second half.

The men in black and white were looking to beat Milan and close the gap between them in the standings.

Juve is third, and Milan is above them in the next spot, with the Bianconeri worried about Bologna moving above them in the league standings.

However, Max Allegri’s men could not secure a win finding Marco Sportiello in superb form in the Milan goal.

Juve has now dropped two more points in the race to finish inside the top three, but they probably should have scored considering their second-half improvement.

Sabatini said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“It was a non-trivial play-off for a second place, even if in the mood of the fans it seemed like a silly final of consolation like 3rd and 4th place. In the first half, little Juve and little Milan. In the second half, a lot of Juve and little Milan who, however, it must be said, were super reworked, even if, in the end, the best were two. who, in normal circumstances, would have stood by and watched: Thiaw unsurpassed against Vlahovic, Sportiello unsurpassed against everyone. Instead, Sczeczny, to give you an idea, didn’t even make a save.”

Juve FC Says

We did everything we could to win that game, but the ball just did not go in.

Our players know they need to improve their efforts if we are to finish this season inside the top three.