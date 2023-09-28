Stefano Impallomeni believes that Juventus’ victory against Lecce was thoroughly deserved, marking a return to form for the Black and Whites following their previous loss to Sassuolo.

Before the match, Juventus confronted an undefeated Lecce side and anticipated a challenging contest akin to their previous encounter with Bologna.

The team recognised the need to elevate their performance levels after the setback against Sassuolo, and under the guidance of Max Allegri, they rose to the occasion. Juventus successfully navigated the formidable challenge posed by Lecce, securing all three points through a lone goal from Arkadiusz Milik.

Their performance impressed Impallomeni, who said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They reacted with a less-than-brilliant performance in the first half, but in the second I saw the desire to fight and keep a low profile. They all fought together, despite the limitations. He deservedly beat Lecce. He sent a clear message, they can stay stick to the train that counts by playing in a working way. They are not phenomena, but that way they can stay at the top. Last year they would never have won games like this. Lecce was the best team in the championship and never had a shot on goal.”

Juve FC Says

That win against Lecce was very difficult because they remained unbeaten before they met us for a reason.

However, we are a bigger team and had to get back to form in the fixture and we did. Our players will now look to earn another win when we face Atalanta in the next game, as that will be key in keeping ourselves close to the top of the league table.