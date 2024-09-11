Juventus has made an impressive start to the season, and it’s easy for fans to overlook that the team has just brought in several new players.

Thiago Motta is in the process of rebuilding a squad that struggled for three seasons under Max Allegri and has not won a league title since 2020, so there is significant work to be done.

Juve has revamped their midfield with some world-class additions and has also integrated several young talents from their Next Gen team.

While some of these new and emerging players have made strong starts to the season, it’s still early, and bigger challenges lie ahead.

Domenico Marocchino has cautioned that the transformation will take time, and he emphasises the need for fans to remain patient as the team evolves.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I hope the coach can get results right away.

“but with all the changes that have taken place, I think it won’t be that easy.”

Adding: “We should get into the mindset that we will have to wait a couple of years before seeing the potential of the squad we have built fully exploited.”

Our players have been fantastic at the start of the term, but we truly have to give them time to get used to their new system and they could become unstoppable.