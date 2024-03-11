Finding a positive aspect of Juventus’s performance this season is challenging, and some fans may argue that the team even flattered them with some of their earlier performances. The Bianconeri are now at risk of being drawn into the race for the fourth spot on the league table after losing their second-place standing.

At the beginning of the year, Juventus displayed strong performances that led to optimism about their chances of becoming the champions of Italy by the end of the season. However, their season began to unravel, and they are now struggling to secure a top-three finish.

Max Allegri’s popularity has experienced both highs and lows this season, with the current sentiment arguably at its lowest point. Despite the setbacks, one may question whether Juventus has truly had a bad season, especially considering that they were initially expected to finish inside the top four.

Pundit Paolo Assogna said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juve achieved results well beyond their real potential in the first part of the season.

“They were close to Inter although the gap between the two teams was clear , now he is simply playing at his level, still managing to remain in top positions despite having to deal with numerous problems and with a squad full of young people.”

Juve FC Says

Our players cannot get away from the fact that we were close to winning the league just recently, so finishing fourth or third in the standings will still be considered a bad term.