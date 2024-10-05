Juventus has had a strong start to the season, similar to Napoli, but pundit Massimo Marianella believes both clubs are still trailing Inter Milan in the race for the Serie A title.

Juventus is eager to end their four-year wait for another league crown, but they face stiff competition from both Inter and Napoli. Napoli, without the distraction of European football, appears to have a significant advantage, while Antonio Conte—who has previously won league titles with two other clubs—seems to be making them an unstoppable force this season.

Meanwhile, Thiago Motta’s debut season as Juventus coach has gone well so far. The Bianconeri have been solid defensively and efficient in attack, with Dusan Vlahovic hitting top form at a crucial time. Their well-rounded performances have made them genuine contenders for the title.

Despite this, Marianella sees Inter Milan as the most stable team in Italy and considers them the favourites to win the Scudetto. While Juventus and Napoli are certainly in the mix, Marianella’s belief in Inter stems from their consistency and strength across the board.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Conte is being a smart aleck because Napoli is a team that can win the Scudetto . Given how it was built, because he is there and has no European commitments. Napoli, together with Juve, are half a step below Inter, who remain the favourites.”

Juve FC Says

Inter Milan won the last Scudetto and they seem like the team that is most likely to win again, but we can be champions if we stay focused and keep winning our matches.