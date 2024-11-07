Juventus is synonymous with ambition and high expectations. The Bianconeri have historically set a standard of excellence, striving for trophies year after year. This season, with new manager Thiago Motta at the helm and several new additions to the squad, Juventus is undergoing a transitional phase. Motta has already made an impact on both domestic and European fronts, and he’s committed to building a cohesive team that can deliver results. Despite these changes, however, fans and analysts alike expect Juventus to contend for the Scudetto, the ultimate prize in Italian football.

Under Motta’s guidance, Juventus has seen promising performances, with notable improvements in key areas. The club has not yet entered the Coppa Italia, but it has aspirations for that trophy as well as the Super Coppa Italia, which begins at the start of the year. These two tournaments present realistic chances for Juventus to win silverware, which would be a significant achievement for a squad in transition. Nevertheless, it’s the Serie A title that remains the focal point. Fans expect Juventus to assert itself as a league contender, regardless of the adjustment period.

Italian football pundit Carlo Alvino recently underscored these expectations. According to Alvino, Italy’s “big three” clubs—Juventus, Inter Milan, and AC Milan—carry the weight of Italian football’s high standards. He stated, as quoted by Tuttojuve: “In Italy, three teams have the obligation to aim for the Scudetto victory, namely Inter, Milan, and Juventus. When one of these three doesn’t win, the word ‘failure’ applies only to them.

The Juventus identity is deeply rooted in the quest for the Scudetto. Winning league titles is not merely an aspiration but a core expectation, and even in transitional periods, the club’s vision remains clear. Motta’s task is monumental; he must balance the development of a new team with the immediate expectations of success. Juventus fans are patient, but they are also accustomed to victory, and they believe their team has the quality and the pedigree to reclaim the top of Serie A. For Juventus, aiming high is not an option; it’s a mandate embedded in the club’s DNA.