Pundit insists Juventus is the real title challenger

Juventus has hit top form recently and started 2023 with a win against Cremonese as they stretched their winning run to seven games.

Max Allegri’s men have been superb in the league over the last month or so and they started 2023 with yet another victory and now are firmly in the title race.

Before the new year, Napoli led them by 10 points, but the Partenopei lost to Inter Milan this week and the gap is now seven points.

Juve will feel they can catch them soon and pundit Luca Calamai believes Juve is now the biggest threat.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“The short muzzle is the real novelty of this beginning of the year. Juventus score 7 out of 7 and don’t concede a goal. Allegri’s many enemies, even among the Juventus players, may not they’ll like it, but now we have to be careful. Napoli’s real rival is her. She comes from this sensational series and still doesn’t have Vlahovic out due to groin pain and Chiesa is recovering . Watch out for this Juve, which has no pressure”.

Juve FC Says

Almost everyone knows when an Allegri team hits top form, they are practically unstoppable and will worry about our recent return to form.

The gaffer has won the league on six occasions, so he knows how to get results and his team seems well on their way to winning more matches.

We expect the Bianconeri to continue delivering top performances, which should almost guarantee a finish inside the top two.