Former Napoli player Gianluca Savoldi insists there is a significant difference in quality between Juventus and Inter Milan.

Juventus is working diligently to ensure a successful end to this season and has been in excellent form recently. They have remained the closest club to Inter Milan in the league table, with Inter being considered the favourites to win Serie A next summer.

One of Juventus’ advantages is that they are not participating in European competitions, which gives their players ample rest between games. This has been a crucial advantage, and they have made good use of it. However, Savoldi is not convinced and believes that they are winning games somewhat miraculously.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Fight for the title? I’ll still put Napoli in, they still have the potential to do well. Then I say that Inter are the strongest from a squad and technical point of view. At the moment, however, the numbers say that beyond satisfaction, the few points between Inter and Juventus do not reflect the true quality of the group. Juventus is working miracles.”

Juve FC Says

Because we are not winning matches with huge margins, we can understand criticisms like this one.

However, the most important thing is to keep winning and if miracles earn us the league crown by next summer, we will take it.