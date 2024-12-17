Juventus revamped their midfield over the summer, phasing out several players while signing at least three new midfielders in an effort to strengthen a long-troubled area. The Bianconeri invested significant resources into reshaping this part of the team, believing they had finally addressed one of their biggest weaknesses.

Among the notable arrivals were Douglas Luiz and Teun Koopmeiners, two players who had consistently impressed at their former clubs. Juventus fans and management alike were confident they had secured two top-quality performers capable of raising the standard in the middle of the park. However, reality has fallen short of expectations. Both Luiz and Koopmeiners have struggled to replicate their previous form since joining Juve, and their underwhelming performances have hindered the overall output of the midfield.

The inconsistency in this crucial area of the pitch has been evident in Juventus’ results. While there have been glimpses of promise, such as the impressive win against Manchester City, the subsequent draw against Venezia underscored just how fragile the team remains. Juventus are battling for consistency, and their midfield issues are once again at the center of the conversation.

Former Juventus player Sergio Porrini has weighed in on the team’s struggles, pointing to the midfield as a persistent problem for the club. Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he remarked: “Juve has been having problems in midfield for a few years now, they can’t find players capable of allowing a leap in quality in both phases. After the victory against City in the Champions League, people thought the crisis was over, but the match against Venezia proved this belief wrong. Many would like Motta to change something tactically, I wonder what. Of course, if a certain attitude doesn’t produce results, changes are needed.”

Porrini’s assessment reflects the growing frustration among fans. Juventus hoped their summer recruitment would finally resolve their midfield issues, but the struggles persist. If Thiago Motta cannot find a way to extract better performances from Luiz, Koopmeiners, and the rest of the midfield, Juventus will continue to falter.

For a team of Juve’s calibre, these inconsistencies are unacceptable, and changes—whether tactical or personnel-based—may soon be necessary. The midfield remains a critical area that must improve if the Bianconeri are to achieve their goals this season.