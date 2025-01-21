Antonio Conte was one of the managers who was considered for the Juventus managerial position when Max Allegri’s future was uncertain last summer. The Bianconeri knew they needed a change at the helm, and they worked hard throughout the season to make Thiago Motta their first choice after his successful stint at Bologna. Juventus took steps to position themselves as Motta’s preferred destination once he left the Emilia-Romagna club.

Despite Juventus’ commitment to Motta, there were persistent rumours about the possibility of Conte returning to the Allianz Stadium. After all, his first spell in charge of Juventus was highly successful, and many fans would have welcomed his return. However, the club ultimately decided against reappointing the former coach, particularly after Allegri’s second stint with the team fell short of expectations.

While Juventus has been pleased with the appointment of Motta, some observers believe that Conte might have been a better choice. Francesco Oppini, speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, shared his thoughts on the matter: “Napoli made the best choice they could have made, I’ve been saying this since August. The big mistake that Milan and Juventus made was to let him slip away for the umpteenth time. He is a coach who wants to win now, not tomorrow. After the match in Florence, Napoli showed that they can play excellent football. Thanks to Conte, Napoli is running strong and well.”

Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

Oppini’s comments underscore the admiration for Conte’s approach, which prioritises immediate success rather than gradual development. Under Conte’s leadership, Napoli has shown impressive form, playing high-quality football while maintaining a strong position in Serie A. The decision to let him slip away from Juventus, according to Oppini, could be seen as a missed opportunity, especially when Conte is known for his winning mentality.

Conte’s first spell at Juventus was undeniably successful, laying the foundation for the club’s dominance in Italy during the 2010s. However, Allegri’s second term was less fruitful, with the team failing to meet the high standards set in his initial period in charge. Many fans and pundits continue to debate whether Juventus could have benefitted from Conte’s return, particularly given the positive impact he has had at Napoli.