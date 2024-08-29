Juventus has begun their journey under Thiago Motta in impressive fashion, and the Bianconeri are confident that the new manager will elevate the club to new heights.

The men in black and white are among the contenders for the league title this season, and they continue to work hard to ensure everything goes according to plan.

After leaving Bologna for the challenging role at the Allianz Stadium, Motta is enjoying a dream start at the club.

The former midfielder is expected to win trophies eventually, and the team’s strong start suggests that success could come as early as this campaign.

Juve already appears formidable after their first two games of the season, and their fans are filled with pride watching their team.

However, the season has just begun, and tougher opponents lie ahead.

While fans are reveling in the team’s impressive start, pundit Domenico Di Carlo cautions that Motta will still need time to fully settle in and achieve sustained success.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“On the other hand, with Thiago Motta, Juventus have reopened a cycle: it takes time, for sure, but they have started well. ”

Juve FC Says

We have started well, but it is important that the boys stay grounded and continue to improve because we have yet to face tough opponents.