Former Palermo and Genoa star Massimo Bonanni has offered insights into Juventus’ current season and shared his perspective on how to optimise Federico Chiesa’s performance.

Chiesa has made a strong start to this season, looking to rebound from injury and poor form that plagued his 2022/2023 campaign. The Azzurri star is determined to assert himself as a key figure at the Allianz Stadium.

Juventus has been deploying Chiesa as one of two strikers in a 3-5-2 formation, a departure from Allegri’s previously successful 4-3-3 setup. While he has been performing well in the current system, Bonanni suggests that Chiesa’s true strengths shine when he plays in a wide position within a 4-3-3 formation.

It appears that there is an ongoing tactical adjustment at Juventus under Max Allegri, and Chiesa is adapting to the new formation. Bonanni, however, believes that the club should explore various formations to find the one that best suits the talented attacker.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The objective must be to return to the Champions League. Juventus has a good group, they must make good use of Chiesa, who must play wide. If you want to continue playing with three you must play the 3-4-3 and find solutions to make better use of Chiesa, who has that something extra. Allegri must put him in a position to do his best.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa is one player we can expect to do well if he is playing in a position that suits him.

The attacker is back to fitness and that is great news for us, who now have to set the team up to his strength at all times.