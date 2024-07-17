Former Inter Milan director Marco Branca insists Juventus was in a position that required a radical change as they look to rebuild under Thiago Motta.

Juve has remained one of the top clubs in Europe but has been underwhelming in the last three seasons, which led them to appoint Motta as their new manager.

The former midfielder did a fantastic job as the manager of Bologna last term and has now been supported by some quality signings in this transfer window.

Juve is planning to make more signings before this transfer window closes, and Branca believes they are making the right moves in the market.

He said, as quoted by Calciomercato:

“For Thiago’s ambition there are no wrong leaps and Juve needed a radical change of interpretation of the management of the club. I know Thuram a little less: he seems to me above all a man of hard work. Douglas Luiz has strength, courage, technical qualities. And Koopmeiners is very good: very. He would be a not indifferent brain for the midfield”.

Juve FC Says

With Motta, we made a huge decision, and we expect a serious change from next season on and off the pitch.

As long as we support him with the right players, we expect Motta to bring some trophies home for us.

If he does that, then we can be proud of the decision to take a chance on him in the first place.