Juventus have been linked with moves for several goalkeepers ahead of next season, with Liverpool’s Alisson Becker reportedly emerging as one of their leading targets, a situation that has increased speculation surrounding the future of Michele Di Gregorio.

The Bianconeri signed Di Gregorio from Monza after he established himself as one of the most highly regarded goalkeepers in Serie A. However, his performances since arriving in Turin have led to growing debate over whether he possesses the consistency and quality required at a club expected to compete for the biggest honours in football.

Juventus evaluating goalkeeping situation

Juventus are determined to challenge seriously for the Serie A title next season and improve their standing among Europe’s elite clubs. With those ambitions in mind, the club are expected to assess several positions during the summer transfer window, including the goalkeeping department.

The reported interest in Alisson has been viewed by many as a sign that confidence in Di Gregorio may be fading. Juventus believe they need world-class performances across the squad if they are to return to the highest level consistently, and there are concerns that the current goalkeeper situation may not fully meet those standards.

At the same time, some supporters continue to defend Di Gregorio, arguing that the team’s inconsistent form throughout the campaign has also contributed to his struggles and affected confidence across the defensive unit.

Sorrentino questions Juventus level

As reported by Tuttojuve, Stefano Sorrentino believes Juventus may need a different goalkeeper if they truly want to compete for major honours again.

“Di Gregorio better in recent outings? Yes, he did very well at Lecce too. It’s clear that it always depends on the stage Juventus wants to take. If they want to try to win the Scudetto and become one of the top teams in Europe, it’s clear they need another goalkeeper.”

His comments reflect the growing discussion surrounding Juventus’ long-term plans and whether Di Gregorio can develop into the level of goalkeeper required for a side aiming to compete for domestic and European trophies regularly.