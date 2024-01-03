Former Juventus star Nicola Amoruso believes that for the Bianconeri to secure the Serie A title, they will depend on Inter Milan dropping points in the title race.

In a season where Juventus was not initially expected to contend for the league title due to numerous off-field challenges and minimal summer signings, Max Allegri has managed to guide the team to a competitive position.

As the second half of the season begins, Juventus is expected to stay in contention, giving Inter Milan a formidable challenge.

Amoruso acknowledges that Inter Milan is currently the strongest team, and for Juventus to emerge victorious, they will likely need their rivals to stumble and drop points in the title race.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The Nerazzurri have something more and Juve in the current conditions must hope that they have a drop to play for the scudetto.”

Juve FC Says

Inter has been superb this season and the Nerazzurri are expected to be champions.

This is good for us because we will keep playing under less pressure, which is an easier way to win more games.