Massimo Brambati has shared his thoughts on Juventus’ summer signings, suggesting that the club overpaid for some of them.

Under a new manager, Juventus restructured their squad by offloading certain players and bringing in new talent. This transition requires time for both the old and new players to adjust, and the manager is also adapting to working with the fresh arrivals.

However, Brambati questions whether Juventus got good value for their investments in players like Khephren Thuram, Teun Koopmeiners, and Nicolas Gonzalez. He argues that the current Juventus squad is not stronger than last season’s and believes that the club paid too much for several of their new signings, particularly Koopmeiners, who he claims did not have many other suitors.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“They gave 5 million to Motta for 4 years, he will solve things. He will know how to find the right key. Some purchases were made over the top, in my opinion. Koopmeiners had no requests and they gave him 60 million to Atalanta. Nico Gonzalez often got injured, history says, valuing him at 36 million is overvaluing him. For me it doesn’t seem like a top Juventus.”

Juve FC Says

We tried our best to get a good deal as we signed players in the summer, but we may have overpaid for some. As long as they perform well, it will be justified.