While on punditry duty, Alessandro Santarelli believes Juventus had the chance to defeat Genoa this evening, but they must now focus on upcoming games.

Juve failed to move to the top of the Serie A table before Inter Milan plays, and the Nerazzurri can now open a wider gap between the teams if they win their game.

Juve faced Genoa, knowing their opponents were a tricky team that was difficult to defeat at home.

The Bianconeri started with good intentions and opened the scoring before the half-hour mark, but Genoa was very stubborn and kept looking to get back into the game.

They finally did after the break and Juve had other chances to win the game but never took them, Santarelli said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“This is a match that you could and should have won, but I always have in mind the three minutes of mistakes and horrors at the start of the second half, but now we must not cause drama and start again with specious criticisms, now head to Frosinone and then to Roma.”

Juve FC Says

We had chances to win this game and never took them. This draw should serve as a lesson to our players and they must now understand how tough opponents can be in the league.