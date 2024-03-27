Juventus surprisingly appointed Andrea Pirlo as their manager in the summer of 2020, following Maurizio Sarri’s tenure. Despite winning the Serie A title under Sarri in the previous campaign, Juventus sought to maintain their winning momentum.

However, under the inexperienced Pirlo, they relinquished the league crown to Inter Milan, although he did guide them to victory in two domestic cup competitions.

Despite these cup successes, Juventus opted to part ways with Pirlo, replacing him with the returning Max Allegri in 2021.

Ironically, since Allegri’s return, Juventus has failed to secure any trophies. Pirlo, meanwhile, embarked on managing Sampdoria in the Italian second division.

Former Sampdoria player and pundit Angelo Palombo believes Juventus should have persisted with Pirlo at the helm.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I have always liked the work that Andrea Pirlo is doing even when things weren’t going well. Now he too has probably adapted to the category. Was Juve wrong not to keep him? I think so, he won two trophies. Then many think that he has no personality, but that’s not true.

“He has a personality that would be enough for 100 people, and also ironic even if it doesn’t seem like it. I really like him as a coach.”

Juve FC Says

Pirlo had one good season on our bench, but his team could have performed better and his spell signalled the end of the good days for us as a club.