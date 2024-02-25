Pundit Alessandro Santarelli insists he would have called for Max Allegri’s sacking if Juventus had not beaten Frosinone, emphasising that their performance was subpar.

The Bianconeri entered the game following a four-match winless streak, and fans were eagerly hoping for a victory. However, Frosinone proved to be challenging opponents with skilled and resilient players, making it difficult for Juventus.

Despite taking the lead, the home side found themselves pegged back, and Frosinone even led the game 2-1 at some point. Santarelli argues that Juve’s overall performance in the fixture falls short of that expected from a team aiming to re-enter the Serie A title race.

They eventually scored the winning goal through Daniel Rugani, but that did not satisfy Santarelli, who said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Despite Rugani’s goal, it was a difficult performance to comment on: in the event of a non-victory I would have asked for the coach’s immediate dismissal. He continues to be seriously worried after this performance which you can’t do against Frosinone at home.

“The second half disheartened me, only Vlahovic and Mckennie are saved who are on 8, after all, I don’t save anything. Alcaraz was also good and showed determination, but maybe there’s a reason if someone played in the Championship.”

Juve FC Says

That was far from the most convincing win we have earned, but coming from such a difficult run of results, our team just needed to win.

They will now approach the next games with more confidence and try their best to win as many as possible.