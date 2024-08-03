Lazar Samardzic has been one of the most sought-after players in Serie A over the last three seasons, and he was close to a move to Inter Milan last summer.

The midfielder has performed well at Udinese for some time, and Juventus has also considered including him in their squad.

However, his move to Inter caused controversy before it collapsed, which seems to have affected how teams perceive him.

He had agreed on personal terms with Inter, and it seemed clear that he was heading to the Milan club.

However, after both teams agreed on a transfer fee, his camp demanded more money from Inter, causing the move to break down.

Since then, interest from top clubs has waned, leaving pundit Stefano Impallomeni baffled. Nonetheless, he insists the midfielder is good enough for a top club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Are the doubts linked to the price, to that affair (with Inter Milan) or to something on a technical level that doesn’t convince? For me he can do well in an already complete team, he is not a phenomenon but a player with good margins for growth”.

Samardzic has been consistently good in Serie A over the last few seasons and he is a player that we probably have to consider signing, but we trust our decision-makers.