Juventus suffered a painful exit from the Italian Super Cup at the hands of AC Milan in a match they seemed destined to win.

The Bianconeri took an early lead and dominated proceedings for much of the game. However, the tide shifted dramatically in the 65th minute, undoing their hard work.

Milan capitalised on Juve’s inability to manage their lead, scoring twice after Thiago Motta made crucial substitutions that tilted the balance of the match. For Juventus, it was a collapse that felt avoidable, and the turnaround in such a short period left a bitter taste for fans and players alike.

Despite the disappointment, former Juventus forward Michele Padovano offered a more optimistic perspective on the performance.

Speaking to Tuttojuve, he said: “I think it was a game, in my opinion, played very well by Juventus. They were very unlucky. In my opinion, for an hour they dictated the rules of the game, playing well. However, unfortunately, as often happens to Juventus, they are unable to close out the games, and in my opinion, this can always be a danger against big teams like Milan. It is against small teams, let alone against Milan excellent Juventus, and I continue to see the glass half full in the Juve project.”

Padovano’s remarks highlight a familiar issue for Juventus this season—the inability to finish off games. While they played well for large portions of the match, their failure to maintain focus and composure against a high-calibre opponent like Milan proved costly.

For Juventus, this result signals a troubling trend that raises doubts about their ambitions for silverware this season. Matches like these are critical moments to showcase their quality and determination, but once again, they fell short under pressure.

If Juventus are to achieve its goals and restore its reputation as a top contender, it must address this recurring issue of managing games effectively. Improvement is non-negotiable if they hope to secure trophies in the future, and performances like this one must serve as harsh lessons.