Juventus will be without Federico Gatti and Dusan Vlahovic when they face Napoli in Serie A this weekend, a situation that places considerable pressure on the squad at a crucial point in the season. Both players are injured and have recently undergone surgery, which means they are expected to be unavailable for about a month. Their absence removes two significant contributors from Luciano Spalletti’s plans at a time when consistency and stability are particularly important.

Impact on Juventus’ Immediate Prospects

DV9 and Gatti have played important roles under Spalletti, and losing them affects both the team’s structure and its confidence. Juventus continue to work with the players available and remains committed to maintaining its winning run until the end of 2025. Achieving that ambition will be challenging without such influential figures, so the responsibility now shifts to the remaining members of the squad. They must show that they possess the quality and resilience required to keep the team competing at the highest level of Italian football. The men in black and white believe they can continue winning regardless of who is missing, and that mindset reflects the determination that has driven them through previous difficult periods.

Federico Gatti (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Mario Mattioli’s View on the Psychological Effect

Although optimism remains, concerns persist about the broader consequences of these injuries. Pundit Mario Mattioli has warned that the impact will likely be visible in upcoming performances. As reported by Tuttojuve, he stated, “Juventus have suffered psychologically from the injuries to Vlahovic and Gatti. Vlahovic’s is more serious than you might imagine because the tendon was operated on, which is a particular area, it is a nasty injury that also requires recovery. Gatti will be out for five or six weeks, so Juventus are not in great shape physically either. Then, from a mental and psychological standpoint, they can take advantage of this moment in which they have rediscovered this hitherto hidden centre forward. No longer having to contend with Vlahovic, he no longer has the problem of having a starting player, and he is performing better.”