Some Juventus fans were unhappy with their team’s performance in their match against AS Roma last night.

The Bianconeri were expected to win the game, having started the season well with two wins from two.

The Old Lady faced a Roma side that many believed they could defeat.

However, the match ended in a stalemate, revealing that this Juve team is still very much a work in progress despite its strong start to the season.

With tougher tests ahead, some fans are concerned that the team is not yet ready to compete with the top contenders in the league.

However, pundit Riccardo Trevisani has commented on their performance, insisting that despite the good start, Juventus must give Thiago Motta time.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Motta needs time. In the last three years Juve has not grown, now they have taken Motta to change the team. The mechanisms of the new coach are not trivial”.

Juve FC Says

Motta has started his tenure very well, but we must stay focused because there is still a long way to go before this season ends.

We knew the task ahead was tough, and we must be willing to allow Motta to work.