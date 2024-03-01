Pundit Massimo Brambati anticipates that Juventus may encounter difficulties when facing Napoli this weekend, particularly if Adrien Rabiot and Weston McKennie are absent from the lineup.

Both Rabiot and McKennie are currently nursing injuries, and their availability for the upcoming match remains uncertain, with indications suggesting they may not be included in the squad to face Napoli.

Napoli is in good form, while Juventus has won just one of their last five matches, and that victory was achieved under challenging circumstances. With Max Allegri’s team aware that they cannot afford to drop further points, the Napoli game is considered a must-win.

Despite having a strong squad, Brambati expresses scepticism about Juventus’s ability to secure a victory without the presence of Rabiot and McKennie, emphasising the significance of these two players to the team.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I see Napoli as favourites, I don’t think Juventus are going through a good moment and what’s more they have several players out who are important in the economy of the midfield such as McKennie and Rabiot. It seems paradoxical to say that McKennie is fundamental, but it also makes clear the level of the Bianconeri. They did everything to get rid of him this summer, then they kept him and he made the difference in this Juve team. They are missing two important players.”

Juve FC Says

McKennie and Rabiot have been important players for us since the start of the season, and we will miss their presence in the team for that game.

However, we still have enough good players to win the game and expect to still secure victory.