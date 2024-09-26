Reports have recently linked Juventus with a move for Victor Osimhen as Dusan Vlahovic continues to struggle in front of goal for the Bianconeri.

DV9’s form is frustrating Thiago Motta, who may not hesitate to replace him as the club’s first-choice striker.

Juventus has been linked with several potential replacements, including Jonathan David of Lille, who could join as a free agent at the end of the season. The Canadian forward could also be available for a reduced fee in January.

However, Osimhen is the latest name to be connected with a move to the Allianz Stadium.

Although this would be a complicated deal—given that Napoli is generally reluctant to sell players to Juventus—it could still be possible, especially considering Osimhen’s current loan to Galatasaray and the strained relationship with his parent club, Napoli.

It is still unclear how serious Juventus is about signing Osimhen, but pundit Francesco Graziani believes the Nigerian forward has the ability to create opportunities on his own and could thrive at Juventus.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“The team doesn’t help Vlahovic, if you put Lewandowski or Benzema there they struggle anyway. Osimhen wouldn’t struggle because he’s someone who can do the department on his own, he’s one of the best strikers in the world.”

Juve FC Says

Osimhen has already proven himself a top Serie A striker, so we can truly trust him to deliver.