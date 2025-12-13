Luciano Spalletti has only been in charge of Juventus for a few weeks, yet his influence is already becoming apparent. As the most experienced managerial appointment the club has made since Max Allegri’s departure, he could be the first to provide stability on the bench in recent years. The Bianconeri believe they have secured a coach who fully understands what it takes to lead a top team, and early signs suggest he is beginning to have a positive impact.

Spalletti’s arrival has been met with optimism as the team continues to adapt to his methods. While change cannot be rushed, Juventus have shown a noticeable shift in attitude and style in their recent matches, reflecting the influence of the new manager. His mandate is to restore Juventus to one of Europe’s elite sides, and his early work indicates that he is committed to achieving that objective.

Team Responding to Spalletti

The squad is gradually adjusting to Spalletti’s demands, learning from his approach both on and off the pitch. His appointment has introduced fresh ideas, and the players are beginning to respond to his vision for the club. Although the full assessment of his impact will come at the end of the season, there is growing recognition that he is already making a difference. The Bianconeri continue to work together as a team and are beginning to internalise the changes he is implementing.

(Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

Revolutionising Juventus

Pundit Paolo De Paola has praised Spalletti for his direct and honest approach, highlighting the tactical adjustments and culture shift he is enforcing. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, De Paola said, “He’s the first coach to say they’re crap and that he can’t build a team like this. He’s finally the coach everyone’s been watching for the past four years, which are embarrassing. For me, this is a revolution. Spalletti is putting everyone back to school. I’ll take away Bremer and Yildiz, but he’s teaching everyone. He wants to go back to a four-man defense; he’s already mapped out the path, now the lads have to study for this.”

De Paola’s remarks highlight Spalletti’s emphasis on discipline, tactical understanding, and long-term development. The manager is reshaping the squad with clear objectives, and his methods suggest that Juventus could be on course to regain the structure and confidence needed to compete at the highest level once again.