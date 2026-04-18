Manuel Locatelli has signed a new contract at Juventus after being rewarded for his strong performances over the last few months. The midfielder has become an increasingly important figure for the Bianconeri, and the extension reflects the club’s confidence in his value.

He has stepped up in recent times and shown that he can be trusted to lead as one of Juventus’ most significant players. Through consistency, commitment and leadership, Locatelli has strengthened his standing within the squad.

Juventus Reward Reliability

Locatelli continues to prove himself as one of the most dependable members of the first team. His ability to perform regularly and maintain standards has made him a trusted option for the coaching staff.

With that in mind, Juventus have handed him a new agreement running until 2030. The deal signals both reward for recent form and belief that he can remain central to the club’s long-term plans.

Securing influential players is often a priority for clubs seeking stability, particularly when wider squad changes may still be required. In Locatelli’s case, Juventus have moved to protect an asset they clearly value.

Gambelli Backs Renewal

Riccardo Gambelli believes the decision is fully justified. He said via Tuttojuve, “It’s right. For this Juventus team, it’s right that he gets a renewal. It’s a great contract, until 2030, which is a lot of money and shows the club’s great faith in him. He’s improved a lot, but Juventus needs to intervene in the transfer market and buy him some top-quality players: the midfield is the area that needs strengthening the most.”

The midfield is often the foundation of any successful side, and strengthening that department could help maximise Locatelli’s own qualities. Better support around him may allow the team to become more balanced and effective.

Locatelli is expected to continue playing a major role at the Allianz Stadium, so Juventus will feel they have made the correct decision by securing his future. Rewarding players who perform consistently also sends a positive message throughout the dressing room.