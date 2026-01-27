Kenan Yildiz attracted widespread attention after his performance for Juventus against Napoli at the weekend, with Luciano Spalletti describing him as an alien while praising his influence as the club’s number 10. The Turkish attacker continues to show clear signs of development, and his recent displays have made it increasingly difficult to leave him out of the starting lineup.

Yildiz appears to improve with every appearance, and his form over the past few weeks has been particularly impressive. He was already considered an important figure before Spalletti’s arrival, but the manager has helped elevate his game. Under this guidance, Yildiz has grown in confidence and consistency, becoming a central figure in Juventus’ attacking play.

Growing influence at Juventus

Juventus have relied heavily on Yildiz during a challenging period for the club. His performances have often been decisive, helping the Bianconeri secure important victories and maintain a level of consistency that has previously eluded them. Each time the team has faltered, Yildiz has played a role in driving them back on track, providing creativity and composure in key moments.

The Old Lady has endured a difficult run in recent weeks, both on and off the pitch, and there is a clear determination within the club to build momentum and keep winning. Yildiz’s form has been central to that aim, as he continues to shoulder responsibility despite his relative youth. His ability to influence matches has made him one of the most talked-about players in the squad.

Kenan Yildiz (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Cautious assessment despite praise

Despite the growing acclaim, not everyone believes Yildiz has reached the highest level just yet. Former Juventus player Domenico Marocchino offered a more measured assessment of his progress, as reported by Tuttojuve. He said, “Yildiz isn’t a world-class player yet.

“but he’s continuing his development under Spalletti. He’s definitely one of those players who shines when the ball comes to him.”

Marocchino’s comments reflect a balanced view. While Yildiz is clearly thriving and enjoying an upward trajectory, there is still room for growth before he can be considered among the elite. For Juventus, that continued development could be crucial, as they look to stabilise their season and build a team capable of sustained success with Yildiz at its heart.