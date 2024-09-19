There’s a lot of buzz around Juventus’ match against Napoli this weekend, with some fans making it seem more significant than it may actually be.

Juventus has had a strong start to the season, but Napoli has also been in excellent form, winning their last three games.

With no European commitments, Napoli is one of the top favorites for the Serie A title.

Both clubs have new managers and have started the season well, but the difference may come down to their respective schedules.

Napoli has had the longest rest ahead of this weekend’s game, which they will be eager to win.

If Napoli secures a victory, it could be seen as a setback for Juve, and some fans might interpret it as a sign that the team is not yet ready to compete for the Italian championship.

However, pundit Marco Ballotta insists the game is not that important. He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve played in the Champions League and have less time to recover, while Napoli are exclusively focused on this match. It doesn’t change anything if you lose or draw, it’s all too early to influence a championship. We are in a moment in which the teams are under construction”.

Juve FC Says

We need to win against Napoli, but if we don’t, it won’t be the end of our title challenge.