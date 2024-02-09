Juventus’ loss to Inter Milan in their last game has led many to discount their chances in the Serie A title race, yet such dismissal may not be entirely warranted.

The Bianconeri have diligently strived to rival Inter Milan for the Serie A title, despite possessing fewer resources than the Nerazzurri.

Both clubs stand as premier contenders in the league, and Juventus potentially committed a decisive error by faltering against Empoli in the preceding match week.

Subsequently, their defeat against Inter Milan has resulted in a loss of five crucial points over two games, thereby granting Inter an early advantage.

Presently, the Nerazzurri hold a four-point lead with an additional game to play, and given their exceptional form this season, Juventus’ resurgence appears improbable.

In discussions about the title race, pundit Nando Orsi asserts that there remains ample opportunity for Juventus to reassert themselves in contention.

He explains, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The concept at Juve has always been not to give up. They are now four points behind the top and Inter also have a game in hand, but in my opinion there is time to recover. The draw against Empoli increased the gap, but there are fifteen days left of the championship and the race is long. Obviously now the Bianconeri have to collect a series of consecutive successes, the championship question remains open, even if complicated.

“There are significant past cases. Two seasons ago Inter had a consistent lead over Milan (7/8 points), they made a couple of mistakes in their matches allowing the Rossoneri to recover and ultimately win the tricolour.”

Juve FC Says

We have done well this term, and it is certainly not smart to write us off when there are so many more matches left to play.