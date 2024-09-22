Juventus and Napoli played out a goalless draw in their highly anticipated Serie A clash yesterday.

With the result, Juventus maintained their unbeaten start to the season, while Napoli came into the fixture in fine form, having won their previous three games.

Despite both teams being led by two of Italy’s top managers, neither side managed to find a breakthrough during the 90 minutes.

There were moments in the game where either team looked capable of breaking the deadlock, but overall, the quality of play was lacking. Some fans watching might have been disappointed with the level of performance from both sides.

One of them is pundit Claudio Pasqualin, who insists he did not enjoy the game very much. He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I would have preferred to see a more entertaining match, he explained.

“This one wasn’t much. I saw a match blocked in a negative way. The crowd wasn’t much entertained. And the result was nothing.”

Juve FC Says

Our game against Napoli could have been better and we need to step up our performance the next time we play.