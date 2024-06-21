Juventus fans have high hopes that Thiago Motta will make their team great again as he becomes their latest manager.

The ex-midfielder has been tasked with improving Juve following Max Allegri’s dismissal at the end of last season. Juventus last won Serie A in 2020 and has only won one trophy between 2021 and 2024, which is unacceptable for the club.

Motta did wonders at Bologna, even though he did not win a trophy, and Juve expects him to reach that next level on their bench. The club will support him with as many players as possible to make success easier to achieve, but it remains a significant risk to appoint such an inexperienced manager.

Pundit Davide Dionigi has now spoken about Motta and the season ahead, conceding that the former midfielder will need time.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Thiago Motta’s Juve will need time. Conte will have a great advantage because the blue club will not play in the cups, they will throw everything into the championship with the intention of returning to the Champions League soon.”

Juve FC Says

We have long been starved of success and good football, so our fans might be a little impatient with Motta, but the board will give him time.