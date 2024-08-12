Juventus has had some legendary strikers over the years, from Alessandro Del Piero to Carlos Tevez. But does Dušan Vlahović belong in the same category?

The Serbian forward is now the leading striker for the team and showed significant improvement last season, which was his best at the club so far.

Juve considered selling him a year ago, but the move didn’t materialise this summer, and he is now expected to be a key player for the Bianconeri.

The men in black and white hope this season will surpass his last, but there are still doubts about Vlahović’s quality.

Although he is one of the best players in the squad, his salary seems excessive to some. In the final year of his current deal, he is set to earn around 12 million euros per season.

Juventus will feel justified if he delivers the goals they need, but pundit Francesco Oppini insists he is not worth that much.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Juventus without a striker of the same calibre since Cristiano Ronaldo, the rest of the chatter is blown away by the wind along with the recent glorious memories of immortal strikers like Tevez first and Higuain then. As of today, Vlahovic is not a striker worthy of Juventus and 12 million a year”.

Juve FC Says

Vlahovic has to improve his performance for us and we expect him to be better than he was in the last campaign.