Pundit Marcello Chirico is adamant that Dusan Vlahovic’s stint at Juventus has been disappointing, and he believes the Serbian striker may need to depart the club to rediscover his best form. Vlahovic arrived at the Allianz Stadium at the beginning of the previous year with a reputation as one of the finest strikers in the world, primarily due to his prolific goal-scoring record at Fiorentina.

However, since joining Juventus, Vlahovic’s goal-scoring prowess seems to have diminished significantly. Despite being courted by some of the world’s top clubs, concerns were raised about his decision to move to Juventus, as the team’s attacking performances under Max Allegri were not as impressive.

Marcello Chirico asserts that Vlahovic’s goal-scoring has dried up, and he believes the player may not be well-suited to the club’s style of play. As a result, the pundit suggests that a move away from Juventus might be necessary for Vlahovic to reignite his form and get back to his prolific goal-scoring ways.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“For me, Vlahovic was a huge flop, he’s 23, yes, but if he’s not strong he’s not strong. Maybe he’ll prove it outside, but I would take Lukaku.

“Vlahovic was certainly conditioned by Allegri’s play, but he also put his own into it. Maybe he explodes in another club. Juve, this Allegri one, is not cut out for him”.

Juve FC Says

DV9 has struggled at Juve and no fan of the club will agree that he has met expectations since he moved to the Allianz Stadium.

The club needs to find a solution to this problem and that could mean selling him and signing a striker who is better suited to how we play now.