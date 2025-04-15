Juventus is one of the biggest clubs in Europe and expects excellence from its players, especially those brought in to lead the team’s attack. In recent seasons, one name has generated more debate than most, Dusan Vlahovic. Once seen as a guaranteed star and the future of the Juventus frontline, his performances have not lived up to the high expectations set by the club and its supporters.

Vlahovic was signed to be the focal point of Juventus’ attack and has been given every opportunity to succeed. However, his inconsistency in front of goal continues to frustrate fans and pundits alike. While he has shown glimpses of his undeniable quality, those moments have not come frequently enough. At a club like Juventus, that’s simply not good enough.

The Serbian striker has played under multiple managers in Turin and has not truly flourished under any of them. The current boss, Igor Tudor, has made tactical adjustments, but Vlahovic has not found the regular goalscoring form the club demands. His inability to take clear chances in key games has been a major concern and has sparked widespread criticism.

Former Serie A striker Sergio Pellissier was blunt in his assessment of the forward’s recent form. Speaking via Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“Vlahovic? If I had missed the goals he missed, I would not have played anymore. Someone who plays for Juve cannot afford certain mistakes, otherwise you are not a Juve player. He missed a great opportunity, and 12 million a year is a lot. For that amount, you always have to make the difference.”

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Pellissier’s comments reflect the growing frustration around Vlahovic’s performances. At a club where winning is part of the DNA, costly missed chances are not easily forgiven. Fans expect their striker to be decisive in front of goal, especially when games are tight. Every point matters, and Juventus has dropped too many this season due in part to a lack of cutting edge.

There is also increasing pressure from the club hierarchy. With Juventus constantly evaluating the squad’s direction, decisions may need to be made in the summer. If Vlahovic cannot prove himself as the right striker for this system, the Bianconeri could choose to cash in and pursue alternatives like Jonathan David.

Despite all the criticism, there’s still time for Vlahovic to turn things around. He has the physical attributes, the technical ability, and the platform to succeed. What he needs now is confidence, consistency, and a run of form that silences his doubters.

But at Juventus, patience runs thin when results aren’t coming. If he doesn’t step up soon, the club may have no choice but to look in a new direction.