Juventus has been tipped to compete for the Scudetto title this season as long as Max Allegri is their manager.

The gaffer has not won a trophy since he returned to the club in 2021, and there have been calls for him to leave.

Juve has kept him as their manager, with some observers claiming it is because he earns a lot of money and it will cost too much to sack him.

However, Italian athlete and popular Juve fan Filippo Tortu loves the gaffer and believes he is one of the best coaches in the world.

Because of this, he predicts the Bianconeri will be in the title race until the end as the manager hands them an advantage.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I am a great admirer of Allegri, I don’t forget the victories and successes he achieved with Juventus. This hail of criticism is completely unfair, I consider him to be one of the greatest coaches in the world.

“Scudetto? In terms of squad, Inter and Milan are clearly ahead of Juve. If there was any other coach on the Juventus bench, I would tell you that he isn’t worthy of the Scudetto. With Allegri though, I’m not saying she’s the favourite, but she can fight until the end to win it.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is one of the best managers in Serie A, but we can understand why he has been underestimated since he returned.

Football is a results business and the manager is as good as his last result, so Allegri needs to win a trophy soon.