Juventus has made an impressive start to the season under Thiago Motta’s management.

The team has undergone significant changes in their style of play following the managerial shift, yet they have managed to stay competitive and cohesive.

Juventus brought in several new players, but even those who played under former manager Max Allegri have adapted well to Motta’s demands so far.

While the club is pleased with the team’s performances, some fans are calling for more, occasionally comparing the current squad to Allegri’s era.

Not every new signing has adjusted smoothly—Douglas Luiz, for example, has struggled—but Juventus fan and pundit Giovanni Veronesi believes the team is on the right path.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I really like it, I think he’s making a new team, the right one. Even in teams that have won a lot, even in previous Juventus teams, there were always players who were criticized at the beginning and then they adapted to the team and the coach’s way of playing and won. I think this is a winning team, I think it’s a good Juventus and that Thiago Motta is the right push that freshens everything up a bit and that will give great satisfaction to this team.”

Juve FC Says

We have made a fine start to this season, and it is better than we could have asked for under a new manager.