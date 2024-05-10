Juventus is at a pivotal stage as a club, and significant changes are expected at the Allianz Stadium at the end of this season.

The men in black and white are expected to make changes to both coaches and players when the season ends.

Max Allegri’s position as the club’s head coach is in doubt, as he has failed to win a trophy since returning in 2021.

Even if he wins the Italian Cup and finishes the season inside the Champions League places, there is a good chance that Allegri’s tenure will end with this campaign.

Although the Bianconeri have publicly backed their manager, causing confusion, some of their fans think Allegri might stay.

However, pundit Luca Marchetti insists that change is coming to the Juventus bench, and he is convinced they will replace Allegri in the summer.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“I think the path is clear, I would be very surprised to see Allegri on the Juventus bench, as well as Pioli on that of Milan. The candidate is Thiago Motta, then I believe that a club like Juventus must also cover itself for any imponderable factors. If Thiago Motta were to change his ideas and plans, Juventus would have to be ready. I don’t think they will start from scratch if the final OK doesn’t arrive.”

Juve FC Says

We need a change. No top club will keep a manager on their bench for four seasons when his team is not improving, and it does not seem like they can get better any time soon.