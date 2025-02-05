Juventus strengthened their defensive options with the signings of Lloyd Kelly, Alberto Costa, and Renato Veiga as they looked to compensate for missing stars in their squad. With their place in the top four far from secure, the Bianconeri knew they had to reinforce Thiago Motta’s squad to avoid taking unnecessary risks in the final stretch of the season.

Kelly joined from Premier League side Newcastle United, but he was never a regular in their first team and struggled for consistent game time. Similarly, Veiga was not a key figure at Chelsea, though it is always difficult to secure first-choice players from top clubs during the January transfer window. Juventus had to work within the limitations of the market, making signings based on availability rather than simply targeting the biggest names.

A lack of regular playing time at their previous clubs does not necessarily mean these players will not succeed in Turin. Juventus will hope they can adapt quickly and contribute to the squad as they push for a strong finish to the season. However, not everyone is convinced by the club’s January business. Journalist Giuseppe Pastore expressed his doubts about the overall impact of the signings, particularly in defence.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, he said:

“Kolo Muani is an excellent purchase, but leaving aside the French striker, I saw confusion in the other movements. Three defenders have arrived who reinforce the department orphaned by Bremer and Cabal, but they don’t change the balance.”

Juventus fans will hope that these new arrivals prove their worth in the coming months. While they may not have been regular starters at their previous clubs, they now have a fresh opportunity to establish themselves in Turin. With the team fighting for a place in next season’s Champions League, every player will need to step up, and these new signings will be eager to prove their doubters wrong.

The club did the best they could given the challenges of the January transfer window, and now it is up to the players to deliver on the pitch. Juventus supporters will rally behind them, hoping they can make an impact and help secure a top-four finish in Serie A.